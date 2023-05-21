Jim Wells

Cherokee High School will name its CTE building after former longtime teacher Jim Wells, center.

 CONTRIBUTED

ROGERSVILLE — Cherokee High School will hold a ceremony to name its career and technical education building after a former agricultural science instructor.

The ceremony will be held 5 p.m. Tuesday in the CHS Commons and will honor extraordinary educator and ambassador for Agricultural Science Jim Wells. The building will be officially named the Jim Wells CTE Building.

