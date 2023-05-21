ROGERSVILLE — Cherokee High School will hold a ceremony to name its career and technical education building after a former agricultural science instructor.
The ceremony will be held 5 p.m. Tuesday in the CHS Commons and will honor extraordinary educator and ambassador for Agricultural Science Jim Wells. The building will be officially named the Jim Wells CTE Building.
CHS CTE Principal Seth Rhoton said they received many letters of recommendation supporting this change.
“When we broke the news to Mr. Wells, we told him that it is immeasurable to say the ripple effect he has had on so many individuals not only here at Cherokee but at the state and national levels of competition within Agricultural Sciences,” Rhoton said. “We have had many letters of recommendation sent in to support this decision to our Hawkins County School Board that unanimously agreed to naming the building after him.”
Wells began his teaching career at Rogersville High School in 1967 and started at CHS in 1978. He stayed there until his retirement in 2006.
During his 39 years of teaching, Wells was responsible for leading a dozen national title-winning soil judging teams and guiding others to top awards in parliamentary law, ag mechanics and public speaking. Also during this time, he served as vice president and president of the Hawkins County Teachers Association.
Wells has served as the secretary and vice president of the Tennessee Teachers Association and held the office of vice president of the National Association of Agricultural Educators.
He was a board member of both the National FFA Alumni Council and UT College of Education Admissions. He was also a College of Agriculture Alumni Council member at the University of Tennessee.
He was a member of the Tennessee Governor’s Council for Agriculture and Forestry, the Tennessee Soil Conservation Committee and the National Council for Agricultural Education.
He has served as president of the Hawkins County Farm Bureau and coordinator for all the career development events at Tennessee FFA Convention. He has also served as a board member of the Hawkins Farmers’ Cooperative Board of Directors.
The school said they hope anyone influenced by Wells will attend the event to celebrate and honor his achievements.