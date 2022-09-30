Michael Taft

Master Sergeant Michael Taft

 Contributed

ROGERSVILLE — Cherokee High School welcomed a new instructor this year for its Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps Naval Science course.

The instructor, Master Sergeant Michael Taft, recently retired from the U.S. Marine Corps after 24 years of service.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video