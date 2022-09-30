featured Cherokee High School welcomes new NJROTC instructor By TESSA WORLEY tworley@timesnews.net Tessa Worley Reporter Author email Sep 30, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Master Sergeant Michael Taft Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROGERSVILLE — Cherokee High School welcomed a new instructor this year for its Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps Naval Science course.The instructor, Master Sergeant Michael Taft, recently retired from the U.S. Marine Corps after 24 years of service.Taft most recently served as a facilitator, instructor and mentor on the National Training Team for the Marine Corps Recruiting Command in Quantico, Virginia.As an officer trainer, Taft planned, led and successfully managed all officer recruiting courses.According to a press release, through his skills and knowledge Taft and his team were able to develop the most advanced officer recruiting force in the Marine Corps. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports In his 24 years of military service, Taft served two tours of combat deployment and was stationed in Okinawa, Japan, for four years.Taft has also received several medals and awards, including the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, Presidential Unit Citation and Navy and Marine Corps Achievement medals.As an instructor, Taft will be responsible for teaching naval science to students involved in the high school’s NJROTC program.The Cherokee NJROTC program is a top-performing program with a total of 141 enrolled cadets. In addition, the unit has been selected as a distinguished unit for 16 consecutive years.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Michael Taft Marine Corps Military Navy Instructor Medal Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps Cherokee High School Trainer School Education Officer Tessa Worley Reporter Author email Follow Tessa Worley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you ON AIR