ROGERSVILLE — The Cherokee High School Culinary Arts program will host a food truck rally later this month.
The rally will occur at CHS on the library side from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on April 27.
CHS Culinary Arts instructor, Whitney Swinney, got the idea when she saw a similar event taking place at Elizabethton High School in March. Swinney looked into how the event could work and how it could be used as a class fundraiser.
Swinney talked with the instructor at EHS and the owner of Diggy Donuts, Rick Brewer, who helped her organize the event.
“We could not have pulled this off without the knowledge and help of Diggy Donuts and his Food Truck League participants,” Swinney said. “Due to them all, we were able to plan the event and have the date set and ready to go by the second week of March and started tossing around ideas for future events.”
The event will feature several food trucks, including Lobster Dogs, Fork in the Road, 2 to Taco, Trucky Cheese, Diggy Donuts, Uptown Cheesesteak and Big H BBQ. CHS Culinary Arts students will also be selling drinks at the event.
Swinney said the event aligns with her curriculum and has even discussed using the event to give students more hands-on experience.
“We are so excited for this event because it aligns with our culinary standards and applies real-world skills with those standards,” Swinney said. “We are discussing in the future having culinary students work on the trucks during the events for hands-on experience.”
If the rally is successful, Swinney plans to make it a monthly event.
