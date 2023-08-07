ROGERSVILLE— Two Cherokee High School students competed in a Technology Student Association fashion technology competition at the state and national levels.
Phillip Jennings, who sponsors the TSA club, said he took two students to the state competition where they placed third, only 5 points behind first. He also mentioned that the girls were competing against older students within bigger teams.
The students, Brilee Copeland and Jaylin Christian were tasked with making a garment within the theme of the Oscars. The girls designed a dress that featured a gold corset, a cotton jumpsuit and a colorful overskirt made from camera vinyl and programmed with lights.
In addition to creating the design themselves, the girls had to create a portfolio documenting all of their work and research.
Copeland, the lead designer, explained her design to the Board of Education at its last meeting Aug. 3, where they showed off the dress.
“We wanted to do something that represented the Oscars as a whole,” Copeland said, “rather than something that you would necessarily wear to the Oscars.”
Copeland said each of the colors on the skirt represents emotions that actors portray in their films. For example, red represented anger, and green represented envy. They also incorporated gold throughout the dress as a representation of the Oscar’s trophy.
After placing third at state, the girls went on to compete at the TSA national competition. They did not make it to the finals, which Jennings said was due to some technicalities.
“Some things didn't go the way they wanted, but they still finished with a high score,” Jennings said. “If it hadn’t been for some technicality deductions, they would have easily placed in the top 12. It was my first time taking them and their first time doing it, so we know what to do now, and that won’t happen again.”
Jennings said the girls got a lot of compliments on their dress from fellow competitors and even strangers on the street. He said he is proud of his students, and they plan to return to state again this year.