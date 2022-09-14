Clinicals

Cherokee High School nursing students tour the facilities where they will be for their clinicals. Shown are (back row, left to right) Eli Davis, Hannah Bates, Bella Markham, Kailey Gilliam, Mackenzie Lawson, Mallory Cope and Tucker Houck; (front row, left to right) Chloe Bradley, Landry Russell, Emma Carmack and Cheyenne Michno.

 Contributed

ROGERSVILLE — Students enrolled in the nursing program at Cherokee High School have started their clinical rotations for the 2022-2023 school year.

Those enrolled in the clinical internship class will rotate through six to seven locations, which they will visit twice a week, throughout the semester. Students will work about six hours per week, which is more than 60 hours for the semester.

