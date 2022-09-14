Cherokee High School nursing students tour the facilities where they will be for their clinicals. Shown are (back row, left to right) Eli Davis, Hannah Bates, Bella Markham, Kailey Gilliam, Mackenzie Lawson, Mallory Cope and Tucker Houck; (front row, left to right) Chloe Bradley, Landry Russell, Emma Carmack and Cheyenne Michno.
ROGERSVILLE — Students enrolled in the nursing program at Cherokee High School have started their clinical rotations for the 2022-2023 school year.
Those enrolled in the clinical internship class will rotate through six to seven locations, which they will visit twice a week, throughout the semester. Students will work about six hours per week, which is more than 60 hours for the semester.
Students will be participating in clinical experiences at Hawkins County Memorial Hospital in the emergency department, radiology, the medical-surgical unit and at Indian Path Community Hospital in the emergency department, family birthing center, and the AAU or the medical surgery and progressive care unit.
Students will also participate in clinicals at Rural Health in the adult and pediatric clinics, USAVE, Rogersville Vision Clinic, Linda Housewright’s Family Nurse Practitioner office in Bulls Gap, Hawkins County school clinics and Rogersville City School clinic.
“We are very thankful for all of the partnerships with our program,” Cherokee Vice Principal Seth Rhoton said, “and our students are excited to be able to complete their clinical rotations this year to gain valuable insight as to what their future in the medical field looks like firsthand.”
As a part of the internship experience, students will mostly be observing. However, sometimes they will be allowed to check vital signs and participate in general patient care.
Health science and clinical instructor Amy Jeffers said clinicals are important.
“The real-life experiences that these students are obtaining as high school students is invaluable,” Jeffers said. “I am very grateful for our partnerships and looking forward to the bright futures of each of these outstanding students.”
At the end of the year, the students will take an exam to earn their Certified Medical Assistant certification.