This year, members of Cherokee High School’s NJROTC program completed 2,935 community support hours and 1,563 school support hours for a total of 4,498 community service hours.

ROGERSVILLE — The Cherokee High School Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) has been named a Distinguished Unit with Academic Honors for the 17th consecutive year.

The distinction is a significant achievement, which allows the senior naval science instructor to nominate up to three cadets annually for any of the nation’s service academies.

