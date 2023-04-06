Dollars for Scholars Race map

The Mobuck Dollars for Scholars 5K will take place in downtown Rogersville on April 22 at 9 a.m. Check-in will start at 8. For more information or to sign up, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-mobuck-5K-dollars-for-scholars-runwalk-registration

ROGERSVILLE — Cherokee High School will host the Mobuck Dollars for Scholars 5K, which is a fundraiser for a scholarship fund.

When, where and how much?

