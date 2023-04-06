Cherokee High School hosts 5k to raise scholarship funds By TESSA WORLEY tworley@timesnews.net Tessa Worley Reporter Author email Apr 6, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mobuck Dollars for Scholars 5K will take place in downtown Rogersville on April 22 at 9 a.m. Check-in will start at 8. For more information or to sign up, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-mobuck-5K-dollars-for-scholars-runwalk-registration Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROGERSVILLE — Cherokee High School will host the Mobuck Dollars for Scholars 5K, which is a fundraiser for a scholarship fund.When, where and how much?The race will take place in downtown Rogersville on April 22 at 9 a.m. Check-in will start at 8. All participants will receive water and a snack at the end of the race, and awards will be given to the top finishers.It costs $20 to sign up, and all proceeds will go to the CHS Student Council. What are the funds for?The 5k supports a $500 scholarship for CHS seniors, with the amount of money raised determining the number of scholarships offered.More informationFor more information or to sign up, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ the-mobuck-5k-dollars-for- scholars-runwalk- registration-528607749007. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Finance The Economy Sports Banking Tessa Worley Reporter Author email Follow Tessa Worley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you ON AIR