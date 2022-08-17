Second-year fire science students at Cherokee High School pose with their donated fire engine. Seated is Stephen Sabol; kneeling in front is Josh Lawson. Standing beside the truck, left to right, are Dalton Arnold, Mason Young, Alexis Chermansky, Jason Carpenter, Casey Relford, Jonah Lewis, Carter Stewart, Jasmine Bowling and Gabriel Johnson. Standing on the truck, low to high, are Cooper Rhine, Latton Reed, Ricky Webb, Hayden Hook, Ethan Buttery and Caleb Lewis.
ROGERSVILLE — The fire science program at Cherokee High School has received a used fire truck through the efforts of two local volunteer fire departments.
Hawkins County Schools Career Technical Education Director Brandon Williams recognized the people that made the donation possible at the August meeting of the Hawkins County Board of Education.
The truck originally belonged to North Tazewell Volunteer Fire Department, which gave it to Lake View Volunteer Fire Department, which in turn donated it to the program at CHS.
A member of the North Tazewell VFD spoke about why they decided to donate the truck.
“We’re just glad to be able to pass it forward,” said Ethan Roy. “We’re like a lot of other fire departments struggling and see the need. We actually put this engine up for sale because we’re in need and trying to raise funds ourselves to buy a tanker. So we’re working on trying to buy a new tanker truck for us, and that’s when Justin reached out to me and said, ‘Hey, would you be interested.’ So, I came back to our board members, and for all of us, we’re very much that sort of pay-it-forward kind of department, and we’re just glad to be of service.”
Justin Nance with the Lake View VFD worked heavily on this project. He is also the junior member leader for the Hawkins County Firefighters Association.
All of the members of both fire departments were presented with certificates for their hard work and dedication in securing the fire truck for CHS.
The fire science instructor at CHS, Doug Wood, said the donation means that the program will not have to depend on volunteer fire departments for truck training.
“It’s tremendous to have this donation, and what it means for the program is we don’t have to keep bothering volunteer departments,” Wood said. “We have volunteers who have been coming on their own time.”
Williams said the truck will allow students to get hands-on experience.
“A lot of the standards for the fire management services program involve, just like other CTE programs, hands-on learning or demonstration of specific skills,” Williams said. “So with the fire science program, they will learn things like the proper way to load and unload hose, the proper way to mount and dismount the truck, how to properly use the pump that’s built into the truck, just basically learning the beginnings of being a firefighter.”
Wood said the students will be responsible for maintaining the truck and cleaning it every week.
