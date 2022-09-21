CHURCH HILL — The Cherokee High School Fire Science Program visited the Church Hill Fire Department to participate in training that involved going through a maze filled with smoke, search and rescue, knot-tying and other scenario simulation training.

Students enrolled in the program visited the CHFD on Monday to take part in the training, which was led by CHS instructor Doug Wood and CHFD Chief Luke Wood.

