CHURCH HILL — The Cherokee High School Fire Science Program visited the Church Hill Fire Department to participate in training that involved going through a maze filled with smoke, search and rescue, knot-tying and other scenario simulation training.
Students enrolled in the program visited the CHFD on Monday to take part in the training, which was led by CHS instructor Doug Wood and CHFD Chief Luke Wood.
The class, which is split into four squads, took turns doing training with the two instructors.
Doug Wood worked with the students on low visibility and search-and-rescue by filling a small maze with non-toxic liquid smoke. The maze consisted of a crawl space in which students had to travel to get to a fire.
The students first went into the maze just to see what it was like while filled with smoke. The second time, two squad members were tasked with carrying in a hose to fight a fire, while the other two had to search for a dummy in very low or zero visibility.
Doug Wood said this type of training prepares students for situations they may face in a fire service career.
“When you get into a structure fire or even confined space, sometimes it’s going to situations where you can’t see anything, or you have to think before you do and always be aware of your surroundings,” he said. “It also adds stress and anxiety because you obviously can’t see, so it’s teaching them how to control their stress and anxiety when they get into an environment with low visibility.”
One student, Alexis Chermansky, said the experience helps prepare you for what triggers someone’s anxiety and how to overcome it.
“This whole thing prepares you to see what triggers your anxiety, what triggers panic attacks and how you can get over it,” Chermansky said.
Luke Wood said firefighters rely heavily on their senses when they are in situations like this.
“You heavily rely upon your senses, touch and hearing, especially in a zero visibility because you’re having to crawl to look for a lost victim, and that victim could still be conscious, and they’re screaming for help,” he said. “Even though they can’t see them, they can listen for them and crawl to where they need to go.”
Another student, Hayden Lewis, said going through the maze prepares you for what can happen in those types of situations.
“You never know what it’s like being in a smoky room until you’ve been in it,” Lewis said. “The smoke machine, it can get us prepared for actually going into a fire and rescuing people because you never know what it’s like to not see until you experience it.”
While two of the squads went through the maze, the other two groups worked with Luke Wood tying different types of knots and participating in a wall simulation and wire collapse simulation.
They began by tying several different types of knots, including the figure eight, the handcuff knot and the square knot.
Luke Wood said it is important for students to learn these types of knots because they will use them in their fire service career for things like hoisting equipment or rescuing their fellow firefighters.
The students also participated in simulations that involved them going through a wall frame in full firefighter gear and through a dog hose filled with wiring.
Luke Wood said these simulations prepare students for mayday situations.
“Those are just different skills that they’ll need to help themselves should they become involved in what we call a mayday situation that can be where they’re lost, trapped or disoriented,” he said. “They need to be able to get out of that situation. It’s all about the timing; we want to try to minimize our time in that fire room environment. So, if we can crawl through a wall or through the wiring, that can get us over into a safe room.”
After lunch, the students took turns entering the maze in their squads while it wasn’t filled with smoke to practice rescuing a downed firefighter. The students had to enter through a tube, locate the firefighter and then pull him out the same way they came in.
After this, the students also practiced the Denver Drill, which is named after a Denver firefighter who died after he became trapped in a small space.
A Denver prop is a small hallway that is exactly 28 inches wide and 8 feet long, with a window in the back that is 20 inches wide by 28 inches high — and 42 inches from the floor.
Students practiced lifting a downed firefighter from the small hallway through the window.
CHS student Mason Young said the smoke-filled maze can help simulate what an actual fire might be like.
“This was the first time we got to do something like that, and it was honestly just really fun to see how smoky it can get,” he said. “And with the heat of our gear already and our face masks, it gets kind of hot in there, so it kind of simulates how a fire would be.”
Luke Wood said it is important to work in cooperation with the fire science program to help the students become the best firefighters they can be.
“These recruits here could be members of my fire department or any of the fire departments in the county, which most of them are now,” Luke Wood said. “I believe 100% in this program, and I just want to see these recruits being the best firemen they can be as they get older.”
Doug Wood said that by working with active firefighters, it helps give the students a sense of understanding of what the job is like.