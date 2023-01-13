Cherokee High School honored first responders on Thursday at its eighth annual appreciation breakfast in the library. Food was provided by event sponsors Big H BBQ, Bojangles, Bakery Delights and Food City.
ROGERSVILLE — Cherokee High School honored members of law enforcement and other first responders on Thursday at its eighth annual appreciation breakfast.
The event was attended by several members of the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, the Rogersville Police Department, and Persia Volunteer Fire Department.
The breakfast was organized by CHS secretary Susie Hilton, who started the tradition in 2016.
Principal David Keener said the event is a way to show gratitude to law enforcement for the work they do, which is commonly unseen.
“It’s a way for us to give back because they provide for us 24 hours, seven days a week,” Keener said, “and our jobs as educators and other professionals are usually in a set timeframe around eight hours. And they are here for us 100% of the time, and we just don’t take time to say thank you.”
The breakfast was held in the school library, which Keener said was an important detail because it models appreciation of first responders to students.
“They need to know how much all of our EMA supports us, and that’s another reason for doing it at school, as opposed to, say, somewhere in town where the students aren’t,” Keener said. “These folks’ service is usually in a very quiet manner. Most people don’t ever talk to them or call them until they’re in a crisis situation. So this is just a way we can have a little time to say thank you and socialize with them a little bit because we don’t always have that opportunity.”
Director of Schools Matt Hixson thanked those in attendance for what they do.
“We don’t have nearly enough opportunities needed to recognize such an important group for our schools,” Hixson said. “Susie does a great job of putting this on at least annually so we can recognize critical work that law enforcement and first responders provide not only to schools but the community.”
Josh Henry, who is the owner of Big H BBQ, said this was a great way to give back to the law enforcement officers who do so much for the community.
Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said his officers are there to “protect and serve the community,” and any recognition is greatly appreciated.