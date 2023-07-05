This year, the Johnson City Public Library’s Summer Reading theme is “All Together Now,” which is a celebration of community. One vital aspect of community that the library is focused on this summer is kindness, which can create possibilities and transform lives. Browse this list for books about kindness in the library’s collection. You can discover even more titles at www.jcpl.org.
“Kindness and Wonder” by Gavin Edwards
“Kindness and Wonder” by Gavin Edwards is a pop culture celebration of Fred Rogers and the enduring legacy of his beloved, award-winning PBS show, “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” It offers essential wisdom to help us in our troubled times.
“The Kindness Method” by Shahroo Izadi
“The Kindness Method” by Shahroo Izadi is the key to breaking unwanted habits for good. Combining her own therapeutic style, personal experiences and techniques learned from working in the field of substance abuse, Izadi shares simple steps that strengthen your willpower like a muscle, allowing you to sustain your motivation and make lasting change in your life.
“Make Your Own Sunshine” by Janice Dean
Life can be tough — but it helps to know other people have come through hard times with a smile on their face. In “Make Your Own Sunshine,” Janice Dean shares inspiring stories that will lift your spirit and touch your heart.
“The Art of Talking with Children” by Rebecca Rolland
Harvard faculty member and oral language specialist Rebecca Rolland shares her expertise in “The Art of Talking with Children.” It is an invaluable guide that gives evidence-based tools and techniques to communicate more effectively with children in ways that let them foster relationships with less conflict and more joy and kindness.
“The War for Kindness” by Jamil Zaki
Empathy is in short supply. We struggle to understand people who aren’t like us but find it easy to hate them. Studies show that we are less caring than we were even 30 years ago. Written with clarity and passion, “The War for Kindness” by Jamil Zaki is an inspiring call to action. The future may depend on whether we accept the challenge.
“Radical Kindness” by Angela Santomero
“Radical Kindness” by Angela Santomero explores the true meaning of self-care and the gift of vulnerability, as well as the importance of active listening and the magic of asking for help. The book goes beyond the Golden Rule and entreaties to “be nice,” contending that kindness is the key to recognizing others, and ourselves, as worthy of love and understanding.
All book descriptions are adapted from the publishers’ summaries.