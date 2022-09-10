religion column

Everyone was afraid of the wild demon-filled man, even after they saw him sane. People came to investigate the stories of demons leaving him and entering a herd of pigs that ran into the lake and drowned. Encountering Jesus, they begged Him to leave, focusing more on the loss of their pigs than on the restored man.

After Jesus left, that grateful restored man “began to tell in the Decapolis how much Jesus had done for him. And all the people were amazed” (Mark 5:20). Fast-forward to the next time Jesus entered that (10 cities) region. People ran to see Him. Jesus compassionately healed the sick, and over 5,000 people listened to Him teach. What changed? The people heard that former demon-possessed man’s testimony.

Cindy Rooy is the author of the Bible study “Trusting God Through Troubles & Tears” and a contributing author in devotional books and magazines. To contact Cindy, email her at cr4Him@gmail.com.