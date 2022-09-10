Everyone was afraid of the wild demon-filled man, even after they saw him sane. People came to investigate the stories of demons leaving him and entering a herd of pigs that ran into the lake and drowned. Encountering Jesus, they begged Him to leave, focusing more on the loss of their pigs than on the restored man.
After Jesus left, that grateful restored man “began to tell in the Decapolis how much Jesus had done for him. And all the people were amazed” (Mark 5:20). Fast-forward to the next time Jesus entered that (10 cities) region. People ran to see Him. Jesus compassionately healed the sick, and over 5,000 people listened to Him teach. What changed? The people heard that former demon-possessed man’s testimony.
Jesus made an intentional stop at a well to talk to a scorned Samaritan woman. After He revealed her past and identified Himself as the Messiah, she ran into town and told the people what happened. “Many of the Samaritans from that town believed in him because of the woman’s testimony, “He told me everything I ever did’” (John 4:16-30,39-42). The fascinated townsfolk invited Jesus to stay. And many more became believers after listening to Jesus speak.
One man and one woman told others what Jesus did for them, and their testimonies motivated others to come to Jesus. David and Asaph repeatedly encouraged others to “declare (God’s) marvelous deeds” and “tell the next generation the praiseworthy deeds of the Lord, his power, and the wonders he has done” (Psalm 71:17-18; 78:4; 96:3).
We’re ordinary people and have limitations. However, if we surrender our lives to the Lord, empty ourselves and ask the Holy Spirit to fill us and work in us, amazing things happen. “We have this treasure in jars of clay to show that this all-surpassing power is from God and not from us” (2 Corinthians 4:7). God’s power is seen more clearly when we are needy. Observing or experiencing His supernatural power creates testimonies.
The Lord promised Moses He’d help him speak and teach him what to say (Exodus 4:12). When the disciples were given authority to preach and heal, Jesus told them “do not worry about what to say or how to say it” because the Spirit would be speaking through them (Matthew 10:19-20). And the disciples’ extraordinary power and courage astonished the Sanhedrin (Acts 4:13). When we humbly serve the Lord, we rely on Him to help us accomplish our tasks.
The Lord didn’t heal Paul from his “thorn in the flesh,” which caused Paul to write, “For when I am weak, then I am strong” and “I can do everything through him who gives me strength” and “To this end I labor, struggling with all His energy, which so powerfully works in me” (2 Corinthians 12:10; Philippians 4:13; Colossians 1:29).
Are you aware of what the Lord has done for you? If you can’t think of anything specific or personal (healing, protection, answered prayers…), consider how often you’ve asked for His help compared to trying to fix things yourself. Have you felt the Holy Spirit’s presence and experienced His power working in you? It’s exhilarating when first realized, and you want more.
Why should we tell others about our spiritual experiences? Because it benefits the listeners and ourselves. Hearing what God has done for other people stirs the listener’s faith. Learning about God’s involvement in other people’s lives encourages a seeker to pray and trust the Lord more.
When you testify how God is faithful and true to His Word, your faith and personal relationship with Him deepens. As you acknowledge how God helped you in the past, you realize He can be trusted for your present and future. When you talk about your God experiences, you remember them longer, and gradually become more grateful and appreciative of His goodness in your life. When you share with others how God answered your prayers or providentially intervened to change an outcome, you glorify Him.
People often inform others about their good and bad experiences with restaurants, various businesses and medical facilities. We should also share our spiritual experiences because God’s goodness is manifested in creative ways. Those stories are personal and compelling. And sharing your God stories changes lives around you.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today.
Recommended Videos
Trending Recipe Video
Cindy Rooy is the author of the Bible study “Trusting God Through Troubles & Tears” and a contributing author in devotional books and magazines. To contact Cindy, email her at cr4Him@gmail.com.