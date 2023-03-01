ENTER-VID-WHATTOSTREAM-MCT

A wandering donkey gets lost in a forest primeval in the movie ‘EO.’

 Sideshow/Janus Films/TNS

One of the most charming themes of 2022’s best movies was one of the cutest too: the humble, beguiling donkey. A full handful of donkey-centric movies are up for top prizes at the Academy Awards this year, including the beautiful, devastating, totally unexpected tribute to the donkey, “EO,” which is up for best international feature film and arrived on the Criterion Channel Tuesday.

“EO,” which won a jury prize at the Cannes Film Festival back in May, is directed by the 84-year-old legendary Polish filmmaker Jerzy Skolimowski, and is the brainchild of Skolimowski and wife Ewa Piaskowska, his co-writer on the film.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you