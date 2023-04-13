This is the time of year when people can't wait to shed their heavy winter coats and head outside to look for the many signs of spring.

What we want to see is green. After so many months of cold and dreary weather, green grass and blossoming trees are proof positive that the tide is turning and that our yards and gardens are (finally) coming back to life.

