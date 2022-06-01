Happy National Dairy Month! Nowadays, plant-based milks and vegan cheese are all the rage, but dairy is one of the most nutritious and versatile food groups. Whether it is yogurt parfaits for breakfast or macaroni and cheese for dinner, dairy foods contain a lot of nutrients and are usually very affordable. Let us look at some dairy foods and see just how nutritious and delicious they are.
Milk
Milk provides a range of nutrients including protein, calcium, vitamin D, phosphorus and B vitamins including B12, riboflavin, pantothenic acid and niacin. Some of these nutrients are commonly found to be deficient in the average American, so have a glass with dinner or pour it over whole-grain cereal to ensure you are not missing out on these essential vitamins.
Yogurt
The versatility of yogurt paired with its abundance of nutrients leads itself to be one of the most common foods eaten in America. Roughly 14 pounds of yogurt are eaten per person every year! Different types of yogurts like Greek yogurt differ due to how much the yogurt is strained. The longer it is strained, the thicker it will be. Paired with fruit and granola or in a smoothie, yogurt packs a punch with nutrition and flavor.
Cheese
Did you know that cheese is essentially made of four ingredients? Milk, salt, good “bacteria” and an enzyme called rennet can be mixed together to create the multitude of types of cheeses we eat every day. Not only does cheese contain nutrients like calcium, protein and phosphorus, which are nutrients that keep our bones healthy, it also pairs well with savory and sweet foods. Try pairing cottage cheese with fruit or have some vegetables with a yummy cheese fondue. National Cheese Day is Saturday, June 4, so be sure to try some different cheeses like baked brie or creamy burrata.
Whether it is a cold milkshake on a summer night or melty cheddar cheese on a burger at the family cookout, dairy offers a wide range of nutritional benefits as well as versatility and affordability all the way around.