This weekend we take time to celebrate dad, recognizing how a father’s love and guidance influences the health, well-being and development of his children. Often life’s moments and activities can get in the way of men having time to focus on their own wellness. Here are some stand-out nutrients that can be emphasized to promote optimal men’s health.
Zinc is a nutrient found in many foods, including red meat, poultry, shellfish, beans, nuts and dairy. Zinc is important for immune health, thyroid function and protein formation for DNA. Men’s needs are slightly higher than women. While most men might be consuming adequate amounts, focus on the quality of zinc in the diet. Opt for more lean protein — including shellfish and poultry, nuts and beans — as these offer additional beneficial components.
Selenium is a nutrient that the body needs to stay healthy. Selenium is important for reproduction, thyroid gland function, DNA production, and protection from free radicals. Blood selenium levels decrease as we age and are suspected to have links to cognition. Brazil nuts are well-known for their high concentration of selenium. Consuming three to five Brazil nuts a few times per week will ensure you are getting the antioxidant benefits.
Men require more fiber than women, since they generally require more calories each day to maintain a healthy body weight. Soluble fiber is linked to reducing cholesterol and heart disease risk. Aim for 38 grams per day for men ages 19 to 50 and 30 grams of fiber each day for men ages 50 and older. Foods like apples, berries, green peas, kidney beans or oatmeal offer a boost of total and insoluble fiber.
Omega-3 fatty acids are linked to increasing HDL cholesterol, the good cholesterol, and assisting with lowering triglycerides. Known as essential fatty acids, they must be consumed solely from food choices. Try eating fatty fish like salmon or tuna two times per week and trying almonds, walnuts and chia seeds to get the benefit of omega-3s.
Celebrate dad and add some of these foods to your weekly shopping list to reap the benefits of health all year.