ROGERSVILLE— CASA for Kids, Inc., a non-profit serving Hawkins and Sullivan counties, will host a low country boil Aug. 26.
CASA’s mission is to “promote and support Court Appointed Special Advocates for abused and neglected children in need of safety, stability and permanency.” The agency provides court advocates for abused and neglected children.
CASA for Kids, Inc. Interim Executive Director Shannon Kern said the low country boil is a good way to connect with the community.
“The Low Country Boil gives us an opportunity to network with the community we are serving and attempt to form partnerships and solicit volunteers to help carry out the mission of CASA for Kids,” Kern said. “We need monetary support obviously, but what a lot of folks in Hawkins County do not realize is that we need ‘boots on the ground’ – we need immediate help in several areas to accomplish our goals of providing safety and stability to abused and neglected children in Hawkins County.”
The event will take place at the Amis Mill Eatery in Rogersville from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 26. Chief chef of Amis Mill Eatery, Jake Jacobs, who lived in Louisiana for over 23 years, said he has had plenty of experience cooking low country boils.
“I have been doing Low Country Boils for over twenty years, many of them for CASA for Kids,” Jacobs said. “This event is not only some good eating but also for a great cause in supporting much-needed help for the neglected, abused children of Hawkins County.”
The menu will feature shrimp with the shell, crab clusters, crawfish, sausage, potatoes, onions, peppers and mushrooms in a special Cajun blend. The event will also offer live entertainment provided by the Caldwell Sisters.
CASA for Kids Executive Assistant Missy Sturgill said the event is a two-pronged fundraiser. It allows them to raise funds and attract event sponsors.
“We are hoping for at least 100 attendees this year, if not more,” Sturgill said. “The second prong of this fundraiser is attracting sponsors for the event. Sponsors will help CASA for Kids, Inc. host a successful Low Country Boil at the Amis Mill Eatery. Their sponsorship will not only help pay for the event but will be utilized in the local Hawkins County CASA.”
For more information about the event, to become a sponsor or to purchase tickets, contact Sturgill at 423-247-1161 ext 3 or via email at missy@casa4kidsinc.org.