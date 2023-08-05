CHURCH HILL — Carters Valley Elementary School Administration works tirelessly to support staff and empower students to succeed.
Cody Sauceman, who is starting his second year as CVES principal, said the school’s motto focuses on collaboration.
“So, here at CVES, we are all about the power of we,” Sauceman said. “It’s kind of become our motto for this upcoming year. Collaboration is really the key to everything that we do. We believe in the ability to work together to best meet the needs of our students.”
Sauceman said they also promote the three C’s of Carter’s Valley: commitment, communication and collaboration.
Going into his second year, Sauceman said he has learned that one person can’t do everything.
“I think one thing that we definitely learned from the first year is that you can’t take it all on your own shoulders,” Sauceman said. “It takes a village. We have to all chip in, and we’re all in this together, which kind of led to that power of we motto that we have.”
Sauceman said one thing he enjoys about being a principal is that he can interact with a wide variety of students.
“So to me, one of the biggest perks of being in administration is we get an opportunity to really impact a wide array of students,” Sauceman said. “We get to serve as mentors, we get to influence lives, and we get to work with the amazing staff here at Carters Valley.”
Sauceman said he believes that principals have a large impact on school success.
“I think, ultimately, the principal’s driving the bus,” Sauceman said. “We have a lot of people that have to help with the bus, and we have a lot of pieces coming together to make sure the bus is running as effectively as possible, but the principal has to be that guiding person who’s driving the bus. The administrative staff has a lot of input and kind of makes sure that we’re going in the right direction.”
Associate Principal Carrie Griffith said they support their staff by learning their strengths.
“We know things about our staff because we’ve taken time to get to know them,” Griffith said. “We know things that they’re great at and what they can bring to share with their colleagues. For example, some teachers may be really great in math but not so great at teaching comprehension and ELA and they can balance each other and share those best practices.”
Sauceman said last year CVES saw a 96% growth in achievement and a substantial decrease in chronic absenteeism. This year, he wants to continue improving in those areas.
Griffith said she and Sauceman work great together because of their backgrounds.
“I think that part of what makes it work for Cody and me is that we have a good balance,” Griffith said. “I have a heavy background in early childhood, and then he has a heavy background in the older grades and middle school. So, we can meet in the middle and know where these kids need to start, and then we know what the end goal is.”
Sauceman said they want students at CVES to feel safe and empowered.
“So, we want students to be able to feel like they are in a safe environment,” Sauceman said. “An environment in which they feel valued and an environment where they’re empowered to soar to their highest ability.”