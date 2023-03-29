CHURCH HILL — Cardinal Glass held a retirement celebration Tuesday for one of its longest serving employees, who was with the company for 50 years.
Ellis “Dean” Falin started at the glass plant in 1973. He spent about 42 years of his employment working as a mixer in the batch house, stirring the liquid that eventually became glass. On Thursday, Falin retired on his 50th anniversary.
“Dean’s been a very valuable employee down here, and any employee that works in any one particular job for 50 years is worthy of being honored,” Human Resource Manager Thomas Segelhorst said. “A company is not a company without its employees. We try to honor all of our employees every day.”
Falin said when he first started at the company, he knew he would stay for a long time.
“When I was first hired in, I always thought that I had enough security here that I would retire from here,” Falin said. “I liked my job, and I didn’t have no problem with it. So I just stuck with it.”
Falin said his favorite part about working at the glass plant was the challenges the job presented.
“When I first went on that job down there, every day you come in and you’re learning something different, and it was interesting,” Falin said.
Greenland Plant Manager Shawn Banner said it is important to celebrate workers at Cardinal Glass.
“Honoring employees like this recognizes people’s hard work and dedication,” Banner said. “It’s quite an accomplishment to work anywhere a number of years like 25 or 30, and in Dean’s case 50 years just shows an incredible loyalty and dedication to a company and a plant.”
Banner recognized Falin at the party for his many years of service.
“I can’t recall ever meeting a 50-year employee, and what an honor that is to have that here at the Greenland plant,” Banner said. “I think it’s just a testimony to the great culture and work ethic and people of this area. I think we’re so very, very lucky to have that here. I’m personally very, very happy to have known Dean this many years, and it’s always been an honor to work with Dean.”
Falin was presented with a monetary gift and a company watch.
“I can honestly say, for the most part, this has really been an enjoyable part of my life to be here,” Falin said. “I got to do whatever I wanted to do and everything and really had some great people to work with. I had one area that I was fortunate in the 42 years that I was in the batch house.”
Many employees at the Greenland Plant attended the celebration honoring Falin.