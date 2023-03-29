CHURCH HILL — Cardinal Glass held a retirement celebration Tuesday for one of its longest serving employees, who was with the company for 50 years.

Ellis “Dean” Falin started at the glass plant in 1973. He spent about 42 years of his employment working as a mixer in the batch house, stirring the liquid that eventually became glass. On Thursday, Falin retired on his 50th anniversary.

