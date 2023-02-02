ROGERSVILLE — The Summer Wells family shared on its blog findsummerwells.com Thursday afternoon that Candus Wells recently had several emergency room trips for serious heart issues.
Candus is the mother of Summer, who went missing more than a year ago on June 15, 2021, and will turn seven Saturday.
According to the post, Candus has visited the ER four times in the last two weeks. On the fourth visit, she was admitted to a room for a second time, and her doctors performed extensive tests to determine what was going on.
Candus was sent home a few days later after receiving news from the doctor that she needed surgery.
“The doctors described the heart results and have told her a dangerous surgery is needed that could fix the issue, or possibly cause death,” the blog states.
The post asks for thoughts and prayers for the Wells family, especially around Summer’s birthday.
“We are asking that during this highly emotional weekend of Summer’s 7th birthday that, thoughts and prayers to God will be given for Candus, Don, and the Wells children,” stated the blog. “Compassion is of utmost importance at this time because stress could prove fatal.”
At the end of the post, the Wells family thanked those who supported them.
“Thank you from the family for everyone who supports them as they focus on Candus’s healing, the rebuilding of the house and the ultimate desire — a restoration of the Wells family together with their sons and the hopes of Summer being found alive and restored with her brothers and her parents,” the blog stated.
Visit the family’s blog for more information about the health of Candus.