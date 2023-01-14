At the urging of Bulls Gap School librarian Kristen Riley, Hayden Good, Nevaeh Thomas, and Kyli Taylor entered a STEM-based contest sponsored by the Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education (ORISE).
BULLS GAP — Could you imagine a world without a particular scientific invention, such as the water filter? Well, three students at Bulls Gap School won a national STEM competition doing just that.
BGS eighth-grader Hayden Good along with seventh-graders Kyli Taylor and Nevaeh Thomas were encouraged by their librarian, Kristen Riley, to enter a science, technology, engineering and math-based competition sponsored by the Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education (ORISE).
ORISE is a U.S. Department of Energy asset that holds monthly STEM competitions to encourage excitement about science in students and teachers across the country.
In November, ORISE ran the Into an Alternate Universe Student Challenge for middle and high school students.
The competition tasked participants with researching a discovery or invention and then creating a movie poster demonstrating what the world would look like without that discovery or invention.
Good, Taylor and Thomas entered the competition. Their academic coach, Brittney Rhoton, helped them pick their topics.
“I am really proud of these students,” Rhoton said. “They not only had to be creative, but they had to truly understand the STEM invention and how it impacted our world.”
Good chose to research solar panels, Taylor picked vulcanized rubber, and Thomas focused on water filters.
Hawkins County Schools Middle and High School Supervisor Thomas Floyd said encouraging opportunities like this is important to students’ intellectual growth.
“I am thrilled that we have teachers such as Ms. Riley that encourage our students to broaden and stretch their minds in new ways,” said Floyd.
ORISE chose three winners in the 6th-8th grade category and three winners in the 9th-12th-grade group.
The BGS students beat out all the other competitors from across the country.
Director of Schools Matt Hixson said the students did a great job representing BGS and the district.
“I am extremely proud of these students and the fine way they represented their school, our district, and their county,” Hixson said. “I congratulate them on a superb job!”
As a prize for winning the competition, each student received an iPad Mini, an Apple pencil and a Sphero bolt robot.