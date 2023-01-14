BGS student winners

At the urging of Bulls Gap School librarian Kristen Riley, Hayden Good, Nevaeh Thomas, and Kyli Taylor entered a STEM-based contest sponsored by the Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education (ORISE).

 Contributed

BULLS GAP — Could you imagine a world without a particular scientific invention, such as the water filter? Well, three students at Bulls Gap School won a national STEM competition doing just that.

BGS eighth-grader Hayden Good along with seventh-graders Kyli Taylor and Nevaeh Thomas were encouraged by their librarian, Kristen Riley, to enter a science, technology, engineering and math-based competition sponsored by the Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education (ORISE).

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.