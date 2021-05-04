Brace yourself. The Brood X “breeding frenzy” is expected to arrive any day now in parts of our region, as this periodic brood of cicadas crawls from the ground after 17 years of feeding on tree roots.
Their mission: mating. That will bring a four- to six-week “buzz” as the males draw females with a special call. In the midst of a large gathering, the sound of their calling can reach 100 decibels.
The “X” in this instance is for the Roman numeral 10.
“What we’re getting ready to see, basically, is a big breeding frenzy,” Bob Culler, a naturalist at Bays Mountain Park, told the Times News. “One brood of 17-year cicadas is coming out in our area this year. We’re getting Brood X. The last time they would have emerged here would have been 2004 — 17 years ago, of course.”
Locally
Our region has annual cicadas that emerge each year in late summer. And Brood X isn’t the only brood of 17-year cicadas that appear in our region. Brood XIV (14) last emerged here in 2008 and is next expected in 2025, Culler said. Locally, Brood XIV typically has had a better turnout inside the park, while Brood X has made more noise elsewhere in Kingsport.
“Every year, there are 17-year cicadas that come out somewhere,” Culler, often called “Ranger Bob” around the park, said. “Scientists have numbered each by a Roman numeral.”
Temperature is everything
The cicadas begin to emerge from underground when the soil temperature at eight inches deep reaches 64 degrees.
“It’s very specific,” Culler said. “We should start seeing some activity pretty soon.”
An adult cicada is about the size of an adult human’s thumb, Culler said.
The life cycle
“The nymphs crawl up the side of a tree, or any vertical surface,” Culler said of the start of the cycle that’s about to begin. “And then the skin at the back of the nymph splits open, and the adult cicada emerges from that. The adult cicadas then have to sit on that tree trunk or other surface for a few hours while they pump ‘blood’ into their wings to stiffen their wings. Once the wings are stiff enough, an adult cicada can fly away.”
They emerge at night and usually by the time the sun starts shining on them they can fly away, Culler said.
The males head for the treetops to begin their “singing” to attract a mate. They make the noise by vibrating plates on the sides of their abdomens. And they do so 24 hours a day throughout their three- to four-week lifetime. Unless their song is cut short by a predator.
“They have such a short window, they don’t bother sleeping,” Culler said. “The females are attracted, they mate, then she starts laying her eggs. She can lay anywhere from 400 to 600 eggs in her lifetime. The way she does that is she walks along the end of a tree limb, where the branches are pretty thin, and she uses her mouth to cut slits in the bark and then lays her eggs in those slits.”
A week or so later, the eggs hatch. The nymphs (baby cicadas) fall to the ground and burrow down underground, where they’ll eat tree roots for 17 years. And then they come out and start the whole cycle again.
“The adults die at the end of the cycle,” Culler said. “The ones that don’t get eaten, of course. There are many things that love to eat insects. The cicadas, due to the number of them, they’re a huge source of food for a lot of animals. About everything eats cicadas when they come out. Wild turkeys, bears, squirrels, chipmunks, snakes. Copperhead love them. A lot of species of birds, even very small ones, will gorge themselves on those things.”
Timing
Their popularity as a food option for wildlife could be a reason cicadas emerge in such large numbers and why there are different broods that emerge in different years, scientists have theorized, Culler said.
Thirteen and 17 are prime numbers.
“Because of that, if you have two broods in one area, they will never emerge in the same year,” Culler said. And that prevents crossbreeding and hybridization among the different broods.
Dangerous?
“Outside the fact they look like aliens, they’re of no danger at all,” Culler said. “They cannot sting. They can bite. But I’ve never heard of anyone being bitten by one. They have piercing mouth parts, so if you were to get bitten by one, it would probably be like getting stuck by a thorn. They are not venomous in any way.”
In general, Culler said, periodic cicadas are only in Eastern North America, with 13-year broods more common to the South and 17-year broods more common to the North.
By any other name?
Cicadas are not the same thing as locusts.
“Locust is a misnomer,” Culler said. “Locusts are grasshoppers. They’re a species of grasshopper that in certain conditions will form huge swarms. Those are locusts. A locust and a cicada are two very different, distantly related insects.”
Get the app
If you want to know where cicadas are emerging, or want to help track their emergence, there is an app for that, Culler said.
It’s called Cicada Safari and is free to download from the Apple app store or Google play. Once you’ve signed up, you may submit your own photos. Cicada Safari was created by Dr. Gene Kritsky working with the Center for IT Engagement at Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati.