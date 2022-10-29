YMCA Donation

Staff at the Appalachian Federal Credit Union presented Sherry Mefford with a $2,500 donation to the Brighter Horizons Youth Center.

 TESSA WORLEY/Kingsport Times News

ROGERSVILLE — The YMCA Brighter Horizons Youth Center received a $2,500 donation from the Appalachian Federal Credit Union after the director spoke at the Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce breakfast about what the YMCA and the center do for the community.

Director Sherry Mefford spoke to the members of the Chamber of Commerce at the monthly membership breakfast on Thursday.

