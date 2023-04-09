Local News Logo

ROGERSVILLE — The YMCA Brighter Horizons Youth Center will partner with the Mental Health Association of East Tennessee to offer a two-day Mental Health 101 workshop for middle and high school students.

Shari Mefford, director of Brighter Horizons, said the workshop will provide students with the tools necessary to handle stress.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

For more information about the workshop, contact the Brighter Horizons Youth Center at (423) 500-4891.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you