ROGERSVILLE — The YMCA Brighter Horizons Youth Center will partner with the Mental Health Association of East Tennessee to offer a two-day Mental Health 101 workshop for middle and high school students.
Shari Mefford, director of Brighter Horizons, said the workshop will provide students with the tools necessary to handle stress.
“Today’s students face numerous stressors in their lives,” Mefford said. “With school, peers, families and society issues, these kids are facing a great deal and need tools and resources to handle this stress.”
The workshop will help students become more knowledgeable about mental health and learn about unhealthy behaviors.
The workshop will be offered to kids currently attending after-school care at the Brighter Horizons Youth Center on April 19 and 26 at 4 p.m.
Mefford said she is looking forward to providing the students with resources related to mental health.
“We are excited to improve the mental health of our students in this area,” Mefford said. “We hope to offer more programs such as this in the future to our community members and families.”
The Mental Health 101 workshop is funded under a grant contract with the state of Tennessee.
For more information about the workshop, contact the Brighter Horizons Youth Center at (423) 500-4891.