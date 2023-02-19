“Bridging Time” — a monthly series featuring photos by Calvin Sneed — highlights steel truss and concrete arch bridges throughout the United States. During his travels, Calvin has taken more than 30,000 photos of 900 or more bridges (mostly in the Southeast). This month’s featured bridge is the South Indian Creek Bridge in Unicoi County.

Only a few people remember when U.S. 23 was just about the only way to get from Kingsport to Asheville, North Carolina. These days, most people zip along Interstate 26 from Tennessee to Carolina over the mountain without ever knowing that the old route on the Tennessee side, just downhill from Sams Gap, features a 106-year-old bridge still gallantly standing as a testament to early motor travel between the two states.

