“Bridging Time” — a monthly series featuring photos by Calvin Sneed — highlights steel truss and concrete arch bridges throughout the United States. During his travels, Calvin has taken more than 30,000 photos of 900 or more bridges (mostly in the Southeast). This month’s featured bridge is the Old Tugaloo River Bridge.

The Old Tugaloo River Bridge is a three-span bridge over the Tugaloo River between Toccoa (Stephens County), Georgia, and Westminster (Oconee County), South Carolina. It’s also called the Ramsey-Jarrett Bridge, named after local nearby families whose roots date back to the 1800s.

