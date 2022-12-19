“Bridging Time” — a monthly series featuring photos by Calvin Sneed — highlights steel truss and concrete arch bridges throughout the United States. During his travels, Calvin has taken more than 30,000 photos of 900 or more bridges (mostly in the Southeast). This month’s featured bridge is the Central Holston Bridge.

In the spring and summer, passers-by usually don’t see the one-lane Central Holston Bridge. It fits snugly in the weeds, vines and foliage that love to hug the South Holston River as it quietly traverses eastern Sullivan County.

