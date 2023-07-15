“Bridging Time” — a monthly series featuring photos by Calvin Sneed — highlights steel truss and concrete arch bridges throughout the United States. During his travels, Calvin has taken more than 30,000 photos of 900 or more bridges (mostly in the Southeast). This month’s featured bridge is the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge.
Standing majestically over the Cooper River in Charleston, South Carolina, is the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge. It’s a cable-stayed, eight-lane bridge that begins at Mount Pleasant on the north shore, then spans the main river barge channel and the Town Creek back channel to downtown Charleston at the south shore. It’s a spectacular bridge that has redefined that city’s skyline.
Everybody has a steel truss bridge in their past that invoked fear and foreboding whenever it came time to cross it. Before the Ravenel Bridge, the old John P. Grace Memorial Bridge — built in 1929 and named after a former Charleston mayor — was a narrow two-lane steel continuous cantilever double through truss bridge with two 10-foot wide lanes, costing a 50-cent toll to carry U.S. Highway 17.
To this day, locals still refer to it as the “Old Cooper River Bridge.” The suspended center span over the river was 1,050 feet long. Even getting up to the center span required an elevation grade on both sides of 6%. and when you got there, the 155-foot deck to water surface was one of the highest water clearances of any bridge in the world.
The total length of the John P. Grace Bridge was more than 14,200 feet, and according to Charleston’s WCBD-TV, it was the fifth-longest bridge in the world at that time. Increased traffic dictated the building of another continuous cantilever bridge right beside it in 1966, the three-lane Silas N. Pearman Bridge (also known as the “New Cooper River Bridge”), named after the South Carolina chief highway engineer and commissioner.
At 760 feet long, its span over the river channel was a bit more narrow for the barges than the Grace Bridge suspended span. For the next 35 years, increasing traffic overwhelmed both bridges.
In 2001, ground was broken for a proposed new, cable-stayed bridge with the driving lanes suspended by cables over the river between two arched, diamond-shaped concrete towers. The Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge (named after the South Carolina state senator and U.S. representative) opened in 2005.
The two towers on either side of the river barge channel are about 575 feet tall. The center deck span is 1,546 feet long carrying eight lanes of traffic and a 12-foot wide bicycle-jogging-pedestrian walkway on the northbound side.
The total cable-suspended length is 3,296 feet and with a speed limit of 55 mph, the total length of the bridge, including continuous approach spans, is just over 13,000 feet (about 1,000 feet shorter than the old Grace-Pearman bridges, give or take a few feet).
According to the Ravenel bridge’s engineer, the towers are anchored 75 feet below ground elevation in stiff silt and clay, also known locally as “cooper marl.”
Bright, decorative lighting for the bridge was trimmed back because conservationists said it would prove hazardous to migratory birds and other wildlife.
Arthur Ravenel Jr. passed away in January of this year at the age of 95.
Historic photos of the old John P. Grace Bridge and the Silas Pearman Bridge are courtesy of the Historic American Engineering Record, Library of Congress, National Park Service.
If you have a “scary bridge” that terrified you from childhood through adulthood, drop me a line at douglassriverview@gmail.com. “The most recognizable fears in our lives are those we can overcome.”