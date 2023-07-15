“Bridging Time” — a monthly series featuring photos by Calvin Sneed — highlights steel truss and concrete arch bridges throughout the United States. During his travels, Calvin has taken more than 30,000 photos of 900 or more bridges (mostly in the Southeast). This month’s featured bridge is the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge.

Standing majestically over the Cooper River in Charleston, South Carolina, is the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge. It’s a cable-stayed, eight-lane bridge that begins at Mount Pleasant on the north shore, then spans the main river barge channel and the Town Creek back channel to downtown Charleston at the south shore. It’s a spectacular bridge that has redefined that city’s skyline.

