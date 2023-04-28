FOOD-COOKBOOK-ROGERS-BREAK-BREAD-BUDGET-MCT

"Break Bread on a Budget," by Lexy Rogers. (Simon & Schuster/TNS)

 Simon & Schuster

NORFOLK, Va. — Lexy Rogers hopes to teach people how to make easy, soulful meals with her debut cookbook, “Break Bread on a Budget: Ordinary Ingredients, Extraordinary Meals,” which was released April 4.

She should know since she’s a private chef, Air Force wife and mother of three living in Hampton, Virginia.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you