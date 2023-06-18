KINGSPORT — If you have ever been to Warpath Bowling Lanes on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m., you will experience something unique. This is when the Supercats gather.

The Supercats bowling league is a league for disabled children and adults. The league has existed for almost 50 years. For the last 24 years, it has been run by Kingsport local Colin Smith.

