KINGSPORT — If you have ever been to Warpath Bowling Lanes on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m., you will experience something unique. This is when the Supercats gather.
The Supercats bowling league is a league for disabled children and adults. The league has existed for almost 50 years. For the last 24 years, it has been run by Kingsport local Colin Smith.
Smith, who was part of the Supercats before taking it over, also assisted in running the group for many years. He said the league is a way to make the disabled community feel included.
“This is just a way for me to give back because I went through what they are going through,” Smith said. “I know how it is being left out. I’ve been through that all my life.”
Mitch Roberts said Smith is very inclusive to all disabled individuals compared to the previous leader. He said the Supercats bring the disabled community together.
“It brings the community together in support of those with special needs,” Roberts said. “There’s no other known activity in the Kingsport area like this.”
In addition to leading the league, Smith is a coach helping the members get better at bowling.
Kelly Hayden, who has been a member of the Supercats for 10 years, said Smith is a great coach.
Amy Wenk, whose autistic son is a league member, said that Smith works hard for the disabled community.
“I think that Colin loves this community,” Wenk said. “It’s a lot of work to organize something like this and to organize different families, and he does such a good job.”
Smith is in charge of finding sponsors who provide all of the league’s equipment and shirts for all members.
Wenk said Supercats provides a space where disabled community members can fit in.
“You have to look for things for them to do because my son’s an adult, but he’s not someone that’s going to be able to go out and work independently,” Wenk said. “So this gives him a community of people that he can relate to and be around and feel like he fits in here.”
Christall Wade, who works with Blue Cross and Blue Shield as a support coordinator, said groups like the Supercats provide great benefits for the disabled community.
“They just have such a sense of togetherness and friendship here,” Wade said. “They just get along so well together, and being able to do the same things with people that they just relate to is wonderful.”
Toni Rodriguez, whose daughter Jasmine is a league member, said a group like this provides friendship.
“It gives people with special needs something to do and to be a part of a group with their friends,” Rodriguez said.
The Supercats is open to all disabled community members and currently has about 40 members.