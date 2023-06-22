GATE CITY — What was once home to The Family Bakery will now be the location of a new family business, Maple Tree Book Shop and Coffee House.
Owners Steve and Connie Adkins, along with their daughter Catie Cox, have transformed the space into a bookstore and coffee shop combination for visitors to enjoy.
They have been operating at local pop-up events in the area since June 2022, but ultimately knew they needed a storefront. Once the bakery location opened up, the family knew they couldn’t miss out on that opportunity.
“We wanted to start like that to see what the interest level was in the town, in the community,” said Catie Cox, who is also an owner. “We were so excited when people were like, ‘Yes, where are you located? I love reading, I want to buy more.’”
With their new permanent location at 101 E Jackson St., Cox felt opening the book shop was always a natural avenue for their family to pursue.
“Dad and I were just chatting like, what do we really like,” Cox said. “How can we start something that fosters what we enjoy and what we love? I don’t know anything about yoga. I can’t start a yoga studio. We know stuff about books, we enjoy books, we can help recommend books to others.”
The idea of continuing to sell baked goods and coffee at the new book shop location did not come up until later in the process, but they wanted to do it since The Family Bakery was such a staple for the community.
Menu items will include drinks such as coffee, tea, espresso drinks, tea and lemonade. Cox will also be making homemade goods like muffins, cookies, brownies and cinnamon rolls.
“We hadn’t originally planned to do the coffee side of things, it was just the bookstore,” Cox said. “But the family bakery was such an institution for so long, to be able to step in and offer a similar thing where people know you come to get coffee. We thought that would be a great thing to offer to the town, too.”
Their goal is to be a “third place” for the community, a space away from work and home. She explained how the shop could be a place to relax and meet someone for coffee or just to be downtown.
Cox also mentioned their family wanted the book shop to be a part of the local revitalization effort. She felt personally connected to the book shop concept based on her own childhood.
“I loved to read as a kid,” said Cox. “My grandmother still talks about when I was in second grade, for Christmas, all I wanted was chapter books. So yes, books were a big part of growing up. It’s just been a part of our family.”
Hosting an inventory of over 4,000 books, the selection is split between adult and children books. A whole separate room within the book shop is filled with just children’s literature. While they are mostly primarily used books, she hopes to add new titles as the business expands.
At the end of the day, Cox said she wants to help readers continue to keep their love for reading alive past childhood and into adulthood.
Their family hopes to have the business open by July 1 for the Red, White & Blue Bash in Gate City.
“We really want people to come into our shop, let us help them find a book that helps reignite that passion for reading,” said Cox. “Reading can be relaxing, it can be educational, it can be fun. It can be a distraction from whatever, so to help someone refine their love of reading would be something we’d be really excited about bringing to the community.”
For more information about Maple Tree Book Shop and Coffee House, visit their website at mapletreebookshop.com/.