Johnson City babies love board books! How do we know? The Johnson City Public Library circulated more than 1,600 board books in January alone.

If you are unfamiliar with the term “board” books, they are books for babies and toddlers that are printed on sturdy cardboard pages and designed to be held by tiny hands. They are engineered to withstand the drooliest drool, the tiniest teeth and the stickiest fingers.

Donna McCalman is youth services librarian at the Johnson City Public Library. She spends her library days connecting preschoolers with picture books. She enjoys working alongside kindred spirits who share her efforts to create an oasis of order in a chaotic world.

