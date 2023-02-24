Emory LaPrade is a lifelong learner of things. When not cataloging books, they like to make clothes, study Chinese, and play classical music on several different instruments. They dream of one day having chickens, but in the meantime, they have settled for collecting cats and naming them after Roosevelts.
As someone who makes their own clothes, it definitely did not surprise anyone who knows me that I picked “Mending Life: A Handbook for Repairing Clothes and Hearts” to review. After spending hours making something for myself or someone else, of course I need to make that item last as long as possible — there’s a lot of love (and blood, and tears) in that sweater!
“Mending Life” by Nina and Sonya Montenegro is a combination of short narratives and how-to instructions, all on the subject of mending. The essays drive home how ubiquitous mending can be when you approach it as a philosophy or lifestyle. Evidence of mending, the authors say, should be a badge of honor. You can be proud of your thriftiness, your ingenuity. And you can be as creative as you want, once you know how.
The authors are sisters, and throughout the book they share glimpses into how mending became a way of life for them. They share short remembrances of growing up with a father who mended his tools when they were broken.
The Montenegro sisters also include stories about their own beginnings in the craft. I love that when one of the authors tried mending for the first time, it wasn’t a complete success. Failure means learning and growing, and being better the next time. It’s a lesson in patience as well.
The informative sections of “Mending Life” contain detailed, step-by-step information alongside colorful drawings that illustrate the mending process. There are many different types of rips, and just as many ways to heal them with your own two hands.
The book also goes beyond simple mending into basic alterations, like hemming a pair of pants. Ultimately, the book’s goal is to provide the reader with useful knowledge and skills, combined with a desire to practice what they’ve learned.
Personally, this book renewed my passion for slow, steady work on my own clothes, and inspired me to finally pull a few pairs of socks out of my to-be-mended basket, where they usually languish for several months. I hope “Mending Life” inspires readers to attempt new skills and meditate on the care they put into their clothes and lives.
Emory LaPrade is a lifelong learner of things. When not cataloging books, they like to make clothes, study Chinese, and play classical music on several different instruments. They dream of one day having chickens, but in the meantime, they have settled for collecting cats and naming them after Roosevelts.