Pick up a book, and it just might transport you. In “Hotel Magnifique,” novelist Emily J. Taylor entices and invites you to escape into an exquisitely textured fantasy world. With sensational attractions and lavish luxuries, this story whisks readers into a world of magic and excess. Into a place where personalities and abilities can be twisted to serve the purpose of a mysterious maître d’hôtel (head of hotel).
The tale centers around a struggling tannery worker named Jani, who takes care of her younger sister, Zosa.
All her life Jani has dreamed of starting a new life for her family, somewhere outside the working-class town of Durc.
One day the world-famous Hotel Magnifique appears, seeking new customers and staff. It is renowned for its impressive enchantments and ability to travel — the hotel appears in a different destination each day at the stroke of midnight.
Since Jani and Zosa can’t afford the expensive costs of a guest stay, they interview to join the flock of staff that fuel the hotel.
The handsome door attendant, Bel, offers the sisters a chance to leave their dreary lives and join the mysterious staff.
Once inside, Jani uncovers dark secrets hiding behind the hotel’s glittering enchantments. Determined to unravel the magic at its heart, she befriends Bel and strives to free her sister and the other staff from the hotel’s cruel overlord, the maître d’hôtel.
This book asks a mindful reader to consider the consequences of a luxury vacation.
Who can afford it? How does taking a holiday affect both those who provide services and those who enjoy them? What is the cost of conjuring the impossible?
You’ll find “Hotel Magnifique” in the teen area of the library, a place where many styles of stories and characters meet.
Young adult (YA) books are designed for a 12- to 18-year-old audience and often feature themes that include “coming of age” experiences of adolescents, rather than adults or children.
Despite their target demographics, YA books often appeal to adults as well. In other words: Check out the library’s large collection of YA fiction, nonfiction and graphic novels next time you’re at the library!
Claire Harlock is a lifelong reader and writer on a quest to learn and help. She has worked in former lives as a cheese midwife, craft beer buyer, local food blogger and grant writer. She currently assists library users at the Johnson City Public Library in Teen and Adult Services.