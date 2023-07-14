“Hotel Magnifique” by Emily J. Taylor.

Pick up a book, and it just might transport you. In “Hotel Magnifique,” novelist Emily J. Taylor entices and invites you to escape into an exquisitely textured fantasy world. With sensational attractions and lavish luxuries, this story whisks readers into a world of magic and excess. Into a place where personalities and abilities can be twisted to serve the purpose of a mysterious maître d’hôtel (head of hotel).

Claire Harlock is a lifelong reader and writer on a quest to learn and help. She has worked in former lives as a cheese midwife, craft beer buyer, local food blogger and grant writer. She currently assists library users at the Johnson City Public Library in Teen and Adult Services.

