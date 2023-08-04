If you love a villain arc and sympathize with the struggle of the social minefield of the modern office, then “Hench: A Novel” by Natalie Zina Walschots is right up your alley.
The book’s protagonist, Anna Tromedlov, is not a heroine, but she doesn’t start out as a full-fledged villain either. She’s just a temp for the “real” bad guys.
Anna’s not evil; she’s just doing what she must to survive in a gig economy. After all, managing data and fixing spreadsheets is the same whether you’re doing it for Dr. Evil or a corporation that dumps chemicals into the water supply. Anna is just working with the system she’s got.
The trajectory of Anna’s life changes though when her work lands her right in the path of a superhero — and right into the hospital. Injured, jobless and spitting mad, she turns to the only thing she can that makes sense of the world: data. Running the math leads her to the horrifying conclusion that superheroes objectively, quantifiably, do more harm than good. And soon enough, she finds herself in a position to do something about it.
Fast-paced and furious — and with several parts that had me laughing out loud — “Hench” is an enthralling story about a woman using her seemingly small life and her niche skills to turn an entire justice system on its head.
I love the questions the story brings up. How far should you go to make something right, and what lines are impossible to come back from once crossed? Where does justice become vengeance? And are there times when such lofty concepts don’t matter as much as simply preventing further harm?
“Hench” grapples with good and evil in a fresh, captivating way. I could barely look away as I was drawn deeper and deeper into Anna’s slide into real villainy.
My favorite aspect of the book by far is the distinctive voice that Walschots breathes into Anna. She feels like an anchor, like a real person, as the events surrounding her become increasingly comic-book-level dramatic. Even as the action ramps up, Anna’s character holds it down and kept me in the story. She’s the lynchpin, and her agency reshapes not only her own story, but the world around her.
I am eagerly looking forward to Walschots’ sequel, “Right Hand,” which is expected to be released this fall.
LATEST VIDEOS
Em Baker is a native East Tennessean and lifelong superhero nerd. From the moment Em’s dad rented Tobey Maguire’s “Spider-Man” from Blockbuster, Em was sold. If you ask Em for a book recommendation next time you’re at the library, it will probably be sci-fi.