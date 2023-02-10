Sometimes we must embrace the darkness and the cold and accept that these things are a part of life. This notion kept infiltrating my mind as I absorbed every page of Cormac McCarthy’s new novel, “The Passenger.” To those who have enjoyed his previous works, the writing style we have come to love is present, but the contents are quite different from what I expected. The book has a freshness and reinvention I did not see coming.

“The Passenger” is truly a unique creation, and tricky to summarize. There are several different pieces to the story that are delivered in an unpredictable pattern throughout the book. What feels like the promise of a page-turning mystery to be unraveled gradually evolves into an introspective exploration of the psyches of the main protagonist and his sister.

Tyler Wilmoth is the technical services manager at the Johnson City Public Library. A graduate of ETSU, Tyler moved back to Johnson City two years ago after spending time in North Carolina. He lives with his partner and their schnoodle and black cat. He loves listening to and making music in every available moment.

