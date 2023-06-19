For decades, moms ruled in the picture book world. Mothers gave hugs, bandaged scrapes, read bedtime stories and saved the day. Dads were mostly relegated to mowing the lawn and going to that mysterious place called “work.” In recent years, however, dads are showing up more in picture books as hands-on caregivers, teachers and playmates.
This Father’s Day, check out some of the Johnson City Public Library’s books about dads and read them with your kids!
“Tell Me a Tattoo Story” by Alison McGhee
“Tell Me a Tattoo Story” by Alison McGhee is a perfect father-child bedtime story. Softly tinted illustrations depict a father and his young son talking about the father’s favorite tattoos. The brief text conveys the key relationships in the father’s life and the guiding principles that he holds dear — kindness, patience, duty and love.
Spoiler alert: the father’s favorite tattoo is a small heart inscribed with the birthdate of his son. It’s no wonder that it’s the child’s favorite too. Readers may be inspired to share their own tattoo stories with their children, spilling the ink about things that are often more than skin deep.
“Raj and the Best Day Ever!” by Sebastien Braun
We can all relate to the day that starts out full of promise, only to be ruined by a single misstep. In “Raj and the Best Day Ever!” by Sebastien Braun, a father-son adventure comes to a screeching halt because Dad forgets his wallet. The day’s plans called for cash, so Raj’s initial reaction is to declare: “This is going to be the worst day ever!” However, Raj and Dad both rally and use their imaginations to find creative alternatives for their planned activities without spending a dime. The day is salvaged, and these two tigers have the best day ever simply because they spend it together.
“Bathe the Cat” by Alice B. McGinty
In “Bathe the Cat” by Alice B. McGinty, Grandma Marge is on her way over and the house is a wreck! Daddy whips up a chore list with a set of alphabet magnets, and each family member is given an assignment.
Mayhem ensues when the disgruntled cat rearranges the magnets, and the rhyming directions get increasingly bizarre.
For example, “Dad will mow the lawn, Sarah sweep the mat” becomes “Sarah mop the baby, and Dad will mow the cat.” The vibrant illustrations explode with color as the dads and their kids work together to prepare for their beloved visitor.
“Hike” by Pete Oswald
“Hike” by Pete Oswald is a wordless book that follows a father and child on a hike. The duo spend the day wondering at wildlife, overcoming fears at a river crossing, and leaving the forest better than they found it. Returning home to snuggle on the couch with cookies and milk, they page through a photo album of other family hikes. No words are needed to convey the love of nature and the loving bond between father and child.
Donna McCalman is youth services librarian for the Johnson City Public Library. She spends her library days connecting preschoolers with picture books. She enjoys working alongside kindred spirits who share her efforts to create an oasis of order in a chaotic world.