For decades, moms ruled in the picture book world. Mothers gave hugs, bandaged scrapes, read bedtime stories and saved the day. Dads were mostly relegated to mowing the lawn and going to that mysterious place called “work.” In recent years, however, dads are showing up more in picture books as hands-on caregivers, teachers and playmates.

This Father’s Day, check out some of the Johnson City Public Library’s books about dads and read them with your kids!

Donna McCalman is youth services librarian for the Johnson City Public Library. She spends her library days connecting preschoolers with picture books. She enjoys working alongside kindred spirits who share her efforts to create an oasis of order in a chaotic world.

