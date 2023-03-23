“Anatomy: A Love Story” by Dana Schwartz is a wonderful read for romantic souls who crave a bit of morbid flare in their entertainment.

Despite its title implying otherwise, this book reads less like a typical romance novel and more as a historical fiction novel with some supernatural elements. The love story is presented more as a subplot than as the narrative’s main driving force. If you’re interested in Scotland during the 1810s and enjoy a slow-burn romance, Schwartz’s novel is a delightful treat.

Jaden Erbs works as a technical services clerk at the Johnson City Public Library. She spends her time cuddling with her cats, collecting all sorts of oddities, and pretending to be a Victorian Gothic heroine.

