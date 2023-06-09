Elizabeth Stillwell is a nerd in the classical sense of the term. She loves telling people about her favorite books. She loves D&D, reading about other worlds and outer space, and walking her dogs in the mountains.
“A Brief History of Living Forever” by Jaroslav Kalfař
In a futuristic, authoritarian America, the scientific search for immortality is all the rage and multibillion-dollar corporations fight to be the first to eradicate the inevitable.
In the Czech Republic, a woman receives a terminal diagnosis and decides to brave the U.S. immigration system to reunite with a daughter given up for adoption, a daughter who is now at the forefront of immortality research.
“A Brief History of Living Forever” by Jaroslav Kalfař is narrated from the beyond through a series of flashbacks crossing with real time.
The story of Adéla and her daughter Tereza takes readers to the not-so-distant future and reminds us of the power of love between mothers and daughters.
The juxtaposition of narration from beyond death with a world desperately trying to rid itself of death creates a high-stakes tension in which readers are encouraged to ask themselves where their personal values lie.
What is it about our lives that we want to ensure will last forever? Our actual consciousness? Or something more ephemeral?
Adéla’s reason for contacting her daughter after her adoption is to share “the stories she needed to hear, the only thing of value I could pass on to her, tales of her family and how she had come to be in the world.”
Is this the only kind of immortality that we should pursue?
The extremes of the story and the narrative style make this novel. Kalfař, known previously for “Spaceman of Bohemia,” establishes his writing voice as quirky and pointed at the heart of our society’s priorities.
Kalfař doesn’t make this an easy story for the reader; the characters are brutally flawed, and the world is harsh and exacting in its consequences. As Adéla comments, “These small reminders of who I used to be felt an awful lot like hope, and for such a crime, the punishment could be severe.”
The story is a winding road, following a character who has made questionable decisions regarding herself and her children. However, the final chapter of this story weaves all the threads into a powerful, gut-punching ending that is well worth the meandering ride to get there.
If you are looking for a story with a heartwarming ending that wraps up moral quandaries with a simple conclusion, you will not find it here. However, the power of the ending brings to light the hard reality of letting go and asks the reader how they want to be remembered in our increasingly digitized world.
While there seem to be no good answers to the questions posed by this novel, they are still questions with which our society is going to be forced to reckon. And we should ask these questions before it is too late to choose for ourselves.
