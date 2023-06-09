In a futuristic, authoritarian America, the scientific search for immortality is all the rage and multibillion-dollar corporations fight to be the first to eradicate the inevitable.

In the Czech Republic, a woman receives a terminal diagnosis and decides to brave the U.S. immigration system to reunite with a daughter given up for adoption, a daughter who is now at the forefront of immortality research.

Elizabeth Stillwell is a nerd in the classical sense of the term. She loves telling people about her favorite books. She loves D&D, reading about other worlds and outer space, and walking her dogs in the mountains.

