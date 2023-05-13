religion column

If we were simply to view it from a cold, basic, unassailable, biological and scientific standpoint, a mother is a person who was born with a female reproductive system (uterus, fallopian tubes, ovaries, cervix, etc.) and has given birth to another human being. Adoption obviously introduces a new and equally valid definition of the word, a person who was born with a female reproductive system and has legally taken a child in to be her own.

While we can derive an accurate definition of mother from these descriptions, though, mothers and motherhood itself are so very much more.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Bo Wagner is pastor of the Cornerstone Baptist Church of Mooresboro, North Carolina, a widely traveled evangelist, and the author of several books. His books are available on Amazon and at www.wordofhismouth.com. Email 2knowhim@cbc-web.org.