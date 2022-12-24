religion column

Editor’s note: The Times News is rerunning this Bo Wagner column, which originally published on Christmas Eve last year.

“And the angel said unto them, Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord.” (Luke 2:10-11)

Bo Wagner is pastor of the Cornerstone Baptist Church of Mooresboro, North Carolina, a widely traveled evangelist, and the author of several books. He can be contacted by email at 2knowhim@cbc-web.org.