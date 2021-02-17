KINGSPORT — Several local organizations are coming together to offer a Black History Month celebration in Kingsport.
Beginning this weekend, community members are invited to participate in a full slate of events, all of which have been altered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Johnnie Mae Swagerty, one of the organizers, said this year’s celebration will be even more special after the difficulties of the past year.
“It’s been a hard year since last year in March with the coronavirus, and we just want everybody to try to participate and come together,” Swagerty said. “It doesn’t matter what color you are.”
Soul food drive-thru
When and where: Feb. 20 from 3-5 p.m. at 1100 Girls Club Place
What to expect: Due to the pandemic, the soul food gathering that usually takes place each year had to be changed, Swagerty said. This year, all meals will be given out in a drive-thru, and the menu will be limited to baked chicken, fried chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, rolls, desserts and drinks. Meals will be handed out while supplies last, and some attendees will get a chance to answer a trivia question for a door prize. In addition, any children ages 5-18 who drive through with their families will receive a free book from the Appalachian Literacy Initiative.
“Working together, we’re trying to promote unity and highlight the significance of Black History Month here in Kingsport,” said Julie Short, executive director of Girls Inc. in Kingsport and co-organizer of the soul food drive-thru. “We have worked together on this event for probably the past five years.”
Virtual Black History Month program
When and where: Online Feb. 21
What to expect: Called “We Are Black History,” this program will invite people to share personal celebrations of Black History Month by posting photos, poetry and messages to www.facebook.com/youthnewvision.
Black History Month door-to-door trivia
When and where: Feb. 26-March 4
What to expect: Rather than gathering for community bingo like in years past, Black History Month bingo has been replaced by a door-to-door trivia game this year. Beginning Feb. 26, Swagerty will be delivering trivia questions to those who participated in the bingo event last year. Participants will have until March 4 to return their responses to Swagerty; those who answer all questions correctly will receive a prize.
Clothing and hygiene giveaway
When and where: Feb. 26 from 2-4 p.m. at Full Gospel Mission Church, located at 740 E. Sevier Ave.
What to expect: Swagerty said new or dry-cleaned clothes, blankets and hygiene items will be handed out at this event to anyone in need, while supplies last.
Riverview community cleanup
When and where: March 20 from 9-11 a.m.; meet at the Splash Pad shelter
What to expect: During this event, volunteers will work to clean up the entire Riverview community while wearing masks and social distancing. Gloves, masks, hand sanitizer and trash bags will be provided. After that, a meal of fried fish, baked beans, coleslaw and hot dogs with chili will be served.