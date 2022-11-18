FOOD-QUICKFIX-MCT

 Linda Gassenheimer/TNS

Here’s a different take on chili. It’s made with black beans instead of kidney beans. These give a lighter texture to the chili and are perfect for a vegetarian meal.

The broccoli in this recipe is cut into small pieces that absorb the flavor of the tomato-based sauce.

