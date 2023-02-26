ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The world premiere of “Italian Renaissance Alive,” which features artwork from Renaissance artists and celebrates the 14th to 17th centuries, will open at Biltmore Friday.

The experience opens March 3 and was created by Grande Experiences. It is hosted at Amherst at Deerpark, which is on the Biltmore Estate.

