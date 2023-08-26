At about 2 a.m. on Dec. 16, 1811, the ground began to shake.

Large trees swayed, then snapped throughout Tennessee, Missouri, Kentucky, Illinois and other states. Steep bluffs tumbled into the Mississippi River, which overflowed its banks and appeared to flow backward in places. Cracks in the ground appeared, some of them miles long and wide enough to swallow deer and bears. Black rocks shot into the air through holes that instantaneously developed in the ground.





Bill Carey is the executive director of Tennessee History for Kids, a nonprofit organization that helps teachers teach social studies in general and Tennessee history in particular. This column is a sample chapter from the author’s new book, “True Tales of Tennessee: Earthquake to Railroad,” — now for sale at places books are sold.

Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS

Recommended for you