On Sept. 18, 1915, a man named H.H. Gardner scaled the walls and columns of the Tennessee State Capitol while an estimated 8,000 people looked on. He climbed all the way to the top of the flagpole, stopping every so often to yell three words to the large crowd:

“Don’t forget Satan-Et!”

Bill Carey is the founder of Tennessee History for Kids, a nonprofit organization that helps teachers cover social studies.

