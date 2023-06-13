2023_06_02_Towns

This 1819 Nashville Whig article announced the creation of the town of New York in Montgomery County.

If things had turned out differently, there’d be a town in Montgomery County called New York and one in Benton County called Williamsville. Jackson would be in Middle rather than West Tennessee.

You see, towns didn’t just magically appear in early Tennessee. Somewhere along the way, a developer organized them, laid out streets, subdivided lots, and announced the creation of the towns in newspaper advertisements.

