Once the governor of Tennessee, Archibald Roane’s political enemies might as well have erased the man from the history books.

Roane was born in Pennsylvania in 1759. When the Revolutionary War broke out, his family sided with the rebellious Americans. Roane was a member of the Ninth Battalion of Pennsylvania militia that crossed the Delaware River with George Washington in 1776, and he was present at the surrender of Cornwallis in 1781.

Bill Carey is the founder of Tennessee History for Kids, a nonprofit organization that helps teachers cover social studies.

