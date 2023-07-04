I saw recently that the old Genesco headquarters building in Nashville will be razed to make way for the umpteenth expansion of the Metro Nashville Airport.

I know the tear-down is inevitable because no private company has shown interest in occupying the building for a long time. But before it’s gone, I’d like to remind everyone what a big deal it was when it was built.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Bill Carey is the founder of Tennessee History for Kids, a non-profit organization that helps teachers cover social studies.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you