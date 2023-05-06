Shell Cemetery is located in Piney Flats. The cemetery and several other small, historic cemeteries are listed on the Tennessee Historic Cemetery Register and Map, a new project that compiles information on overlooked cemeteries in the state. Inset, a statewide view of the Tennessee Historic Cemetery Register and Map shows a color-coded view of the state’s numerous historic cemeteries, defined as 50 years or older.
Robert Sorrell Photo/ Map courtesy of Tennessee Historical Commission
A statewide view of the Tennessee Historic Cemetery Register and Map shows a color-coded view of the state’s numerous historic cemeteries, defined as 50 years or older. Zooming in allows visitors to see information about particular cemeteries in their neighborhoods.
Shell Cemetery is located in Piney Flats.
Goodman Cemetery is located at Boone Lake.
Rural Weaver Cemetery, the final resting spot for a former U.S. congressman; East Hill Cemetery, a Bristol graveyard located on the state line; and the Old Kingsport Presbyterian Church Cemetery are just three of dozens of local graveyards recently added to the Tennessee Historic Cemetery Register.
The Tennessee Historical Commission recently launched the online database, according to a written statement on the new project. The commission defines historic cemeteries as those 50 years old or older.
Cemeteries will continue to be added to the database and map. Citizens are invited to submit information about historic graveyards.
Tim Buchanan, a historian with the Bristol Historical Association, said he had not heard of the project but looks forward to diving into the data.
“This would be very helpful,” Buchanan said. “I’m always finding new private cemeteries and records of old burials that are not in a database that can be updated.”
Historians and genealogists use cemeteries and grave markers to study family and community histories.
Buchanan said the Historical Society of Washington County, Virginia, has a cemetery database. The organization, based in Abingdon, “does a wonderful job with their database,” he said, but he has not yet been able to find a similar resource in Tennessee.
The new Tennessee database and map features several cemeteries in Bristol, Kingsport and Sullivan County.
About 1,700 people are buried at Weaver Cemetery, one of the local cemeteries in the database. The graveyard is located near the former Weaver Elementary School in Sullivan County. It is the final resting place of Abraham McClellan, who died in 1866 at the age of 76. McClellan served as a Tennessee state representative and a U.S. congressman from 1837-1843.
Weaver Cemetery is located six miles from historic East Hill Cemetery in Bristol.
The 16.7-acre East Hill Cemetery is divided by the Tennessee-Virginia state line. The westernmost part is the oldest, with the first burial occurring in 1857.
Former U.S. Rep. Abram Fulkerson and Civil War hero Pvt. James Keeling are among those buried at East Hill Cemetery, which is located along State Street. Revolutionary War militia officer and frontiersman Evan Shelby Jr. is also buried there.
Most entries in the database show the name and location of the cemeteries, and some, including East Hill, also include information about their importance.
Other information that can be derived includes the type of cemetery. The historic Shell Cemetery in Piney Flats notates that the graveyard is a Methodist cemetery. The Beulah Community Cemetery, which is located off Shipley Ferry Road, is a Baptist cemetery, the database shows.
The database also includes columbariums, or buildings used to store urns.
In Kingsport, historic columbariums are located at First Broad Street United Methodist Church and First Presbyterian Church, both of which are located in historic Church Circle.
Other historic Kingsport cemeteries include the Sevier family graveyard in the 1000 block of Sevier Terrace Drive and the Old Kingsport Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The Sevier property and the Presbyterian Church properties are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
More details about particular properties can be found by contacting Historic Cemetery Preservation Specialist Graham Perry. The Tennessee Historical Commission, however, does not keep records of most individual burials.
Do you think there’s a cemetery missing from the register? Visit the cemetery register and fill out the Historic Cemetery Application.